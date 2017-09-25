FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK and Ireland concerned about impact of Boeing-Bombardier dispute on Northern Ireland
September 25, 2017 / 2:37 PM / in 23 days

UK and Ireland concerned about impact of Boeing-Bombardier dispute on Northern Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors look at models of Boeing aircrafts at the Aviation Expo China 2015, in Beijing, China, in this September 16, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland are concerned about the impact of a dispute between Boeing Co and Canadian rival Bombardier on jobs in Northern Ireland, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

May spoke about the issue with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a meeting in London at which Brexit was discussed, May’s spokeswoman said.

“They also spoke about the ongoing trade dispute between Boeing and Bombardier and their shared concern about the impact this could have on jobs and livelihoods in Northern Ireland,” she said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

