UK business minister to make statement on Bombardier after 1130 GMT
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 7 days ago

UK business minister to make statement on Bombardier after 1130 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark will make a statement to parliament on Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier on Tuesday sometime after 1130 GMT, parliament announced.

Prime Minister Theresa May intervened in a trade row between Canada and the United States after a complaint by Boeing led to the U.S. Department of Commerce imposing a preliminary 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets.

The U.S. ruling puts as many as 4,200 jobs at risk at a plant in the British province of Northern Ireland, where the jets’ carbon wings are made.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

