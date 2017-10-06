Factbox: Bombardier aero tied to 22,700 U.S. jobs, $2.4 billion in spending

A model of Bombardier C Series aeroplane is seen in the Bombardier offices in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files

REUTERS - Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jetliner supports 22,700 jobs in more than nine U.S. states, and its aerospace division spent $2.4 billion with more than 800 U.S. suppliers last year, a measure of its economic impact as it battles with Boeing Co over allegations of receiving illegal subsidies and dumping, according to company officials and documents seen by Reuters.

The tallies would likely fall if the CSeries jetliner is effectively kept out of the U.S. market by U.S. duties, according to industry experts. Bombardier sources more than half of the purchased content of the CSeries from the United States, according to the documents reported by Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday proposed a 79.82 percent antidumping duty after a preliminary finding that the jets were sold below cost. Last week it announced a preliminary duty of nearly 220 percent to compensate for the subsidies.

Bombardier’s aerospace division operates facilities in eight states that provide service for business and commercial aircraft, parts distribution and training. Bombardier’s Learjet business unit headquarters also is in the United States.

Here are states with Bombardier operations and top 10 CSeries suppliers:

ARIZONA

Bombardier commercial and business aircraft service center

Honeywell International Inc

CALIFORNIA

Zodiac Aerospace SA

Senior Aerospace

TransDigm Group Inc

Parker Aerospace

CONNECTICUT

Bombardier business aircraft service center

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp

FLORIDA

Bombardier business aircraft service center

GEORGIA

Bombardier commercial aircraft service center

ILLINOIS

Bombardier aerospace global parts distribution center

United Technologies Aerospace Systems

KANSAS

Bombardier Learjet business unit headquarters

Bombardier business aircraft service center

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

MICHIGAN

Parker Aerospace

MINNESOTA

United Technologies Aerospace Systems

TEXAS

Bombardier business aircraft service center

Bombardier aerospace training center

WEST VIRGINIA

Bombardier commercial aircraft service center

UTAH

Parker Aerospace