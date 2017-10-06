FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hits Bombardier with anti-dumping duty after Boeing complaint
#Regulatory News
October 6, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 11 days ago

U.S. hits Bombardier with anti-dumping duty after Boeing complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday moved to impose additional trade duties on the sale of Bombardier Inc CSeries jets in the United States, prompted by Boeing Co’s accusation that the Canadian plane and train maker had dumped the planes at “absurdly low” prices.

The Commerce Department proposed a 79.82 percent antidumping duty after a preliminary finding that the jets were sold below cost to Delta Air Lines in 2016. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

