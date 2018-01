NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday the carrier would not use savings from changes to the U.S. corporate tax rate to pay potential duties on its order of Bombardier Inc CSeries jets.

“We are not using tax reform to pay tariff subsidies. We have no intent to pay any tariffs on the CSeries,” Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on the carrier’s fourth-quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Alana Wise, Editing by Franklin Paul)