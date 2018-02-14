FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 14, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. trade agency rejected CSeries duties as jet sales did not hurt Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL/WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade agency on Wednesday said it did not impose hefty duties on sales of Bombardier Inc’s new jetliner to American carriers because it found that Boeing Co lost no sales or revenues when Delta Air Lines ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the reasoning three weeks after its Jan. 26 ruling that discarded a U.S. Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of Bombardier’s 110-to-130-seat CSeries jets for five years, following a complaint by Boeing.

ITC commissioners voted 4-0 that Bombardier’s CSeries prices to U.S. carriers did not harm Boeing’s smallest plane, the 737 MAX 7, thereby removing a valid reason to impose duties. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Lesley Wroughton in Washington; Editing by Denny Thomas and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.