U.S. aims to keep steep duties on Bombardier jets after Boeing complaint
December 20, 2017 / 7:30 PM / in 5 days

U.S. aims to keep steep duties on Bombardier jets after Boeing complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday finalized steep anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets, setting up the next round of a fierce international trade dispute between the United States and Canada.

The move announced by the department to impose duties of nearly 300 percent stems from a complaint by rival Boeing Co that Bombardier had been unfairly and illegally subsidized by the Canadian government, allowing the planemaker to dump its newest jetliner in the U.S. market below cost. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Thomas)

