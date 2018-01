NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 763 jetliners in 2017, likely retaining the title of the world’s biggest plane maker compared with European rival Airbus SE.

Airbus delivered over 700 aircraft in 2017, Reuters reported earlier in January, citing industry sources. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)