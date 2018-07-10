Boeing first-half orders more than double that of Airbus

(Reuters) - Boeing Co booked more than twice as many aircraft than rival Airbus SE in the six months ended June, and the planemaker said that deliveries rose more than 7 percent.

Boeing recorded 460 net aircraft orders during the period, it said, compared with Airbus’s 206.

Boeing has seen a rebound in new orders after losing last year’s race to Airbus.

The world’s biggest planemaker said deliveries rose about 7.4 percent to 378 aircraft, led by higher demand for its best selling single-aisle 737 jetliners.

Last week, Airbus said it delivered 303 aircraft in the first half of the year, down about 1 percent compared with a year earlier.