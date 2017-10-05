FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing reports 7.4 percent rise in Q3 plane deliveries
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X "animoji" feature
technology
Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X "animoji" feature
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 5, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 15 days ago

Boeing reports 7.4 percent rise in Q3 plane deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday its deliveries rose 7.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by higher demand for its single-aisle 737 jetliners.

The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Total number of planes delivered in the quarter rose to 202 from 188 a year earlier, the world’s biggest planemaker said in a statement.

Boeing delivered 145 of its 737s in the quarter, up from 120 a year earlier.

However, deliveries of 787 Dreamliners fell to 35 from 36, while deliveries of 777 planes fell to 16 from 22.

The company said it delivered a total of 554 planes since the beginning of the year and expects to deliver 760 to 765 for the year.

Boeing also said it had 127 new orders for the third quarter.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil d'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.