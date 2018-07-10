Boeing says first-half orders soar past Airbus

(Reuters) - Boeing Co’s first-half aircraft orders were more than double those of Airbus SE, while its jetliner deliveries rose 7.4 percent from the year-ago period.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Boeing, the world’s largest planemaker, recorded 460 net aircraft orders during the period, it said on Tuesday. Last week Airbus said it recorded 206 orders.

Boeing’s new orders have rebounded after losing the race in that category to Airbus last year.

Boeing has said it aims to ship between 810 and 815 commercial aircraft in 2018, as much as 6.8 percent more than the industry-record 763 jets it delivered in 2017, putting it ahead of Europe’s Airbus for the sixth year in a row. Airbus, conversely, forecasts delivering around 800 planes in general for 2018.

Chicago-based Boeing said first-half deliveries rose 7.4 percent to 378 aircraft, led by higher demand for its best-selling single-aisle 737 jetliners. Deliveries have been fueled by strong demand from airlines that are enjoying booming passenger travel.

Airbus delivered 303 aircraft in the first half, down about 1 percent from a year earlier.

Boeing shares were up 1.6 percent to $347.23.

The Boeing report comes ahead of the Farnborough Airshow, which kicks off July 16 outside of London. Global planemakers could reap 900 orders and commitments from the show, down slightly from last year’s event, as strong oil prices prompt airlines to add to their bulging order books, aviation consultancy IBA Group said.

Industry sources say Airbus looked close to winning an inaugural order for its newly acquired Canadian CSeries from U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways Corp, as it prepares to broaden its battle with Boeing for jet sales.