Indonesia's Lion Air to meet Boeing next week to discuss MAX series orders

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max takes part in flying display at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol -/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air plans to meet Boeing Co on Nov. 30 to review the airline’s orders for Boeing 737 MAX series planes in the period until 2035, Lion Air’s director of safety and security Daniel Putut said on Thursday.

Lion Air, one of Boeing’s largest customers globally, announced in April a firm order to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 narrowbody jets with a list price of $6.24 billion. Its overall pipeline of orders is for 261 MAX series planes in the period until 2035, Putut told reporters.

Indonesia’s transport and safety committee is due to announce next week the preliminary results of an investigation into the crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet that slammed into the sea on Oct. 29 just minutes after taking off, killing all 189 on board.