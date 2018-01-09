FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing sees higher-than-expected airline passenger growth
January 9, 2018 / 5:42 PM / 2 days ago

Boeing sees higher-than-expected airline passenger growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it expects the number of passengers carried by worldwide airlines to increase 5.5 percent to 6 percent this year, faster than historic levels of about 5 percent, but slower than the growth logged in 2017.

The forecast, which is based on Boeing’s study of capacity increases planned by airlines, is down from growth of about 7.25 percent in 2017. But passenger growth likely will outpace capacity this year, as it has over the last eight years, Randy Tinseth, Boeing vice president of marketing, said on a conference call as the company released year-end jetliner sales and delivery totals. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

