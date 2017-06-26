FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible sale of Boeing C-17 aircraft to India approved - Pentagon
June 26, 2017 / 8:12 PM / a month ago

Possible sale of Boeing C-17 aircraft to India approved - Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to India of one Boeing C-17 transport aircraft, with an estimated cost of $366 million, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it notified Congress on Monday of the sale, which includes four turbofan engines, a missile warning system, a countermeasures dispensing system and an identification friend or foe transponder.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

