FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Boeing raises 2017 earnings forecast
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 14 days ago

Boeing raises 2017 earnings forecast

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago when it booked a charge, and raised its full-year core profit forecast.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it expects 2017 core earnings per share in a range of $9.80 to $10.00, up from its previous forecast of $9.20 to $9.40.

Boeing earned $1.76 billion, or $2.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $234 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last year's results included more than $2 billion in charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.

The company's core earnings, which excluded some pension and other costs, were $2.55 per share in the quarter.

Revenue fell 8.1 percent to $22.74 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 183 from 199. Boeing said it continues to expect to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.