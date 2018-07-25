FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing expects higher costs to hurt defense margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday, but cut its full-year forecast for margins in its defense business citing higher costs in the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker program.

Boeing facilities are seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Shares of the world’s biggest planemaker fell 3 percent after the planemaker said it expects 2018 operating margin of 10 percent-10.5 percent in its defense business, down from its previous forecast of 11 percent.

The company raised it full-year revenue forecast, but kept its earnings per share and cash flow forecasts unchanged.

Core earnings for the second quarter were $3.33 per share in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall revenue rose 5 percent to $24.26 billion, also beating estimates, while commercial aircraft deliveries rose 6 percent to 194 aircraft.

For the full year, company said it expects revenue of $97 billion to $99 billion, compared with its previous estimate of $96 billion-$98 billion.

Boeing a fait état mercredi d'un bénéfice en hausse de 26% au deuxième trimestre et il a relevé sa prévision de chiffre d'affaires annuel tout en variant pas le bénéfice par action et le cash flow. /Photo prise le 17 juillet 2018/REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
