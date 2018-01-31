FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:37 PM / in 11 hours

Boeing says to deliver more planes in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 810 and 815 commercial aircraft in 2018, higher than the 763 deliveries in 2017.

The world’s biggest planemaker forecast operating cash flow of about $15 billion in 2018, compared with $13.34 billion in 2017.

Boeing’s core earnings rose to $4.80 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.47 a year earlier, mainly as it benefited from changes to the U.S. tax law. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

