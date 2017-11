UPDATE 1-United weighs purchase of new Boeing 767 passenger jets -WSJ

(Adds response from United spokesman in paragraphs 4,5)

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc is considering replacing wide-body planes with new Boeing 767 passenger jets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The move would mark a reversal for Boeing Co, which stopped making the passenger version of the jet three years ago. The aerospace company has been eyeing ways to restart production of the model, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the plans.

United has been looking at options for replacing some 767 passenger jets used on transatlantic routes and to South America and whose average age is about 20 years old, according to the report.

A spokesman for the airline said it holds regular discussions about its fleet needs with manufacturers, including Boeing and Airbus.

“We have not recently asked for an offer for any particular wide-body aircraft type but have in the ordinary course of discussions asked for information about several wide-body aircraft, including the 767,” the United spokesman said in an emailed statement.

