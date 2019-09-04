Technology News
September 4, 2019 / 4:49 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Amazon may need to raise prices to offset latest tariff blow: BofA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfilment centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will need to raise prices in the United States by about 2.1%-2.6% on average to offset the impact of fresh tariffs slapped by the Trump administration on various Chinese goods, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts estimated.

The United States began imposing 15% tariff on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions, intensifying the trade tension between the two countries.

Amazon would need to increase prices by 2.1% on average in its first party marketplace to offset the impact, while for third party marketplace average prices would have to go up by 2.6%, BofA said in a note dated Sept. 3.

The brokerage estimates online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc will also need to hike average prices by 4.6%.

BofA continues to rate Amazon “buy” and Wayfair “neutral”.

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below