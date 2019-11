People walk past a barricade during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile said it was concerned over the interruption of Bolivia’s electoral process, and called for a prompt and peaceful solution in a statement from its foreign ministry on Sunday.

Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday amid weeks of heavy protests over his disputed election victory on Oct. 20.