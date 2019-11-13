Bolivia's Morales slams OAS, says it serves U.S. 'empire'

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ex-Bolivian president Evo Morales on Wednesday attacked findings by the Organization of American States (OAS) that there were serious irregularities during Bolivia’s Oct. 20 election, which sparked protests leading to his ouster.

“The OAS took a political decision, not a technical or legal one,” Morales told a news conference in Mexico City, where he arrived to take asylum on Tuesday. “The OAS is in the service of the North American empire.”