World News
November 14, 2019 / 4:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bolivia interim president says Morales to be barred from next election

1 Min Read

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday former President Evo Morales will not be able to take part in upcoming elections because he is barred from running for a fourth consecutive term.

Addressing a news conference, Anez added that Morales’ vice president, Alvaro Garcia, would also not be allowed to run for president.

Both resigned after a damning audit on vote irregularities was released and a “suggestion” by the military to do so to end unrest after the disputed Oct. 20 election. Morales later went into exile in Mexico.

Anez did not announce a new date for elections but under the constitution must call for them within 90 days of her taking office on Tuesday.

Reporting By Daniel Ramos in La Paz; Editing by Alistair Bell

