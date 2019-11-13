World News
November 13, 2019 / 2:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. orders family members of government employees to leave Bolivia

Demonstrators react as they take part in a protest in La Paz, Bolivia November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday ordered family members of U.S. government employees to leave Bolivia due to civil unrest in the South American country, the State Department said in a statement.

The department also warned American citizens against traveling to Bolivia and said the U.S. government had limited ability to provide emergency services after a disputed election sparked protests that led Evo Morales to resign as president and flee the country.

