U.S. orders family members of government employees to leave Bolivia

Demonstrators react as they take part in a protest in La Paz, Bolivia November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday ordered family members of U.S. government employees to leave Bolivia due to civil unrest in the South American country, the State Department said in a statement.

The department also warned American citizens against traveling to Bolivia and said the U.S. government had limited ability to provide emergency services after a disputed election sparked protests that led Evo Morales to resign as president and flee the country.