U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo congratulates Bolivia's interim president

Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Anez smiles at the Presidential Palace in La Paz, Bolivia November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday congratulated Jeanine Anez, a Bolivian senator who became interim president of the South American country following the resignation of Evo Morales, the State Department said.

“The United States applauds Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez for stepping up as Interim President of State to lead her nation through this democratic transition, under the constitution of Bolivia and in accordance with the principles of the Inter-American Democratic Charter,” Pompeo said in a statement.