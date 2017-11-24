FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Gazprom in talks to sell gas to Bolivia's neighbours - Russian min
November 24, 2017 / 4:17 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Gazprom in talks to sell gas to Bolivia's neighbours - Russian min

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from Novak)

SANTA CRUZ, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom is in talks with Bolivia’s YPFB to possibly sell Bolivian gas to neighbouring countries in Latin America, Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, raising hopes for an expansion in markets for the landlocked supplier.

“The possibility of Gazprom selling Bolivian gas to neighbors seems very promising,” Novak said, speaking through a translator at a gathering of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Santa Cruz without providing further detail.

The move would be a boon for state-run YPFB, which could benefit from more customers, and is seeking to draw further investment into the flagging gas industry as proven reserves have plunged over the last decade.

Bolivian Energy Minister Luis Sanchez said so far 29 companies have expressed interest in 80 gas blocks offered by the country.

Production at the Incahuasi gas field - which is being developed by Gazprom, France’s Total, YPFB and Tecpetrol - should reach 11 million cubic meters per day soon, Sanchez added, without giving further details. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
