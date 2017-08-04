Bolivia says consumer prices rose 0.75 pct in July

LA PAZ, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bolivian consumer prices rose 0.75 percent in July, the highest monthly rate so far this year due to a spike in food prices, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

That brought the Andean country's inflation rate to 0.9 percent for the first seven months of 2017, while prices were 2.6 percent higher than the same month last year.

Bolivia posted 4 percent inflation last year and the government's official estimate for full-year 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)