Explosive device found at home of George Soros: New York Times

(Reuters) - An explosive device was found on Monday in a mailbox near the New York home of billionaire financier George Soros, a favorite target of right-wing campaigners in the United States and eastern Europe, the New York Times reported, citing police.

Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after they received a call about a suspicious package at about 3:45 p.m., the Times reported.

“An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device,” police said in a statement to the Times.

The employee put the package in a wooded area and called police. Bomb squad technicians arrived and detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.

Soros was not home at the time, the Times reported.