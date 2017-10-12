FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier says AirBaltic resumes CSeries CS300 flights
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 12, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 5 days ago

Bombardier says AirBaltic resumes CSeries CS300 flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Thursday AirBaltic had resumed flights of CSeries CS300 jets after a temporary halt to inspect engine accessory.

Aerospace industry publication FlightGlobal reported earlier that Latvian carrier AirBaltic had temporarily grounded its fleet of Bombardier CSeries jets.

“There was a question around the inspection of an engine accessory ...,” a Bombardier spokeswoman said in an email statement to Reuters, adding that AirBaltic had confirmed to the Canadian company that commercial flights had resumed.

AirBaltic was the first airline to operate the larger variant of Bombardier’s CSeries jet.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.