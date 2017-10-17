Boeing calls CSeries deal a bid to escape U.S. import fees

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing dismissed a deal between Airbus and Bombardier to partner on Canada’s CSeries jet, calling it an attempt to sidestep import duties recommended by the U.S. Commerce Department following a Boeing trade complaint.

“This looks like a questionable deal between two heavily state-subsidised competitors to skirt the recent findings of the U.S. government,” a Boeing spokesman said.

“Our position remains that everyone should play by the same rules, for free and fair trade to work.”

Bombardier earlier said it would sell control of its CSeries programme to Europe’s Airbus under a deal that would see some of the jets produced in the United States, where local airlines would therefore not have to pay the proposed import penalties.

The Quebec government, through its financing arm, took a 49 percent stake in the CSeries program in 2015 for $1 billion. Quebec’s share, most recently 38 percent, will slip to 19 percent following the deal with Airbus. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sandra Maler)