FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier soars after CSeries deal with Airbus
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 17, 2017 / 2:13 PM / in 5 days

Bombardier soars after CSeries deal with Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc shares surged more than 20 percent on Tuesday after the Canadian planemaker said it would sell a majority stake in its CSeries jetliner program to Airbus SE.

A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland on May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

The stock jumped 56 Canadian cents, or 23.7 percent, to C$2.92, on track for its biggest one-day gain since September 2015, on the deal, which analysts said could quash Bombardier’s dispute with Boeing Co.

Boeing shares were down 0.8 percent at $257.76 in U.S. trading. Airbus shares were up 4 percent at 80.11 euros, one of the biggest rises by a European blue-chip stock.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.