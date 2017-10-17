French government welcomes Airbus' deal on Bombardier CSeries stake

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The French government, which owns an 11 percent stake in Airbus, welcomes the airplane maker’s deal for a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jet programme, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“I welcome this news, everything that makes Airbus stronger, everything that makes the European aircraft manufacturing industry stronger goes in the right direction,” Le Maire told journalists, after Airbus agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in the Bombardier CSeries jetliner program. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)