Swedish prosecutor appeals Bombardier employee acquittal

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a court ruling earlier in October that an employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Russian man was arrested in March on suspicion that he together with several others at Bombardier had bribed an Azerbaijani official to secure a contract worth around $340 million.

On Oct. 11, a Swedish district court said prosecutors had not proved that the charged person had promised or offered an inappropriate benefit. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)