FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 6, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated a day ago

Bombardier sees Asia-Pacific taking delivery of 2,050 aircraft by 2036

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific, excluding Greater China, is expected to take delivery of 2,050 aircraft by 2036, according to a forecast by Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc.

"Strong GDP growth and a booming middle class should drive passenger traffic numbers to triple in the next 20 years," said Francois Cognard, vice president, sales, Asia-Pacific, at Bombardier. (bit.ly/2GUrQbQ)

As domestic connectivity in the region increases, the company sees an opportunity for 1,050 large regional aircraft of 50 to 100 seats and 1,000 small single-aisle aircraft of 100 to 150 seat.

The region will make up 16 percent of the worldwide market, which would be valued at $820 billion, Bombardier said.

Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.