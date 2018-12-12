Canada's Via Rail picks Siemens for new contract, Bombardier loses out

FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc on Wednesday missed out on its second contract in Canada this year after state-owned Via Rail picked Germany’s Siemens AG for fulfilling a fresh order of locomotives.

Via Rail said on Wednesday it gave Siemens Canada a C$989 million ($741.49 million) contract to replace its current fleet operating in the Quebec City-Windsor Corridor.

In February, Bombardier lost a C$1 billion contract to France’s Alstom SA to provide rail cars for one of the world’s biggest light rail systems in Montreal, a project led and financed by its biggest shareholder.

Bombardier was not immediately available for comment.