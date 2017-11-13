FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 bln CSeries deal-Bbg
November 13, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 bln CSeries deal-Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian plane-and-train-maker Bombardier Inc is in advanced talks with EgyptAir over a potential $1.1 billion order for CSeries jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is likely to include a firm order for 12 CS300 jets, and could be announced as early as Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2iSDNU1)

European planemaker Airbus SE recently agreed to take a majority stake in the CSeries program, in exchange for Airbus’s purchasing and marketing power and support for the aircraft that had few orders due to doubts over its future.

Bombardier said, earlier this month, that it received a letter of intent from an unnamed European customer for 31 firm CSeries orders.

Bombardier did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

