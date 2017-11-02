Bombardier CEO says CSeries jet engine delays are 'short-term'

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told analysts that engine delays that have reduced deliveries of the company’s CSeries jets this year are a “short-term issue” that supplier Pratt & Whitney is “actively addressing.”

Alain Bellemare, president and chief executive officer of Bombardier Inc., walks off a C Series plane at Bombardier's plant in Mirabel, Quebec Canada, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/Files

Bombardier said on Thursday it expects to deliver about 20-22 CSeries narrowbody jets, down from 30, in 2017 following engine delays by supplier Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp.