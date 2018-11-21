Bombardier cuts 490 jobs at Belfast plant

FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Belfast (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc is to cut 490 jobs at its Belfast operations, the Canadian company announced on Wednesday.

The company, the biggest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland and one of the region’s most important foreign investors, currently employs just under 4,000 people there, most at a wing-making plant in Belfast.

The cuts are part of a previously announced plan to reduce its global workforce by 5,000.