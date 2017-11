Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier said on Monday it was offering seven-year bonds to raise up to $900 million (C$1.15 billion).

The company said it expects to use some of the net proceeds to buy its $600 million senior notes due 2019. (1 Canadian dollar = $0.7828) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)