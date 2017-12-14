FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier forecasts 2018 revenue below Street estimates
December 14, 2017 / 11:54 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Bombardier forecasts 2018 revenue below Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on Thursday forecast 2018 revenue to be $17.0 billion to $17.5 billion, well below Wall Street expectations.

The Bombardier logo is seen at the Bombardier factory in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $18.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bombardier is targeting to break even on free cash flow in 2018, plus or minus $150 million, the company said ahead of its investor day scheduled to begin 3:00 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Allison Lampert; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
