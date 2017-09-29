FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 29, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 18 days ago

Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Airplane maker Bombardier Inc has sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India’s SpiceJet, carrying a list price of $1.7 billion, the Canadian company said on Friday.

Bombardier said the order, the subject of an initial letter of intent in June, was the largest it had received so far for the 90-seater aircraft.

Bombardier is currently at the center of a trade row between Canada and the United States after a complaint by Boeing Co led to the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose a preliminary 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.