Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy on Thursday gave in to investor pressure and said it would not go ahead with its proposed deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, announced in November.

As part of the mutual termination agreement, Bonanza will receive up to $3.7 million for transaction related expenses, SandRidge said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)