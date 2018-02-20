FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated a day ago

Glass Lewis recommends investors in UK's Booker oppose Tesco takeover

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders in British wholesaler Booker Group should oppose the company’s takeover by retailer Tesco, investor advisory firm Glass Lewis said on Tuesday.

“We see little cause for Booker investors to support what appears to be a less than compelling control transaction,” Glass Lewis said in a report.

It comes after fellow advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services also recommended last week that Booker shareholders vote against the deal at an investor meeting due to be held on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
