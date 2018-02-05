FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

Tesco ‍says Booker's Wilson to be UK and Ireland boss after takeover​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tesco said on Monday that Charles Wilson, the current boss of Booker, will be CEO of Tesco’s retail and wholesale operation in the UK and Ireland, when the supermarket completes its purchase of the wholesaler.

Completion of the 3.7 billion pounds deal is expected on March 5.

Matt Davies will continue as CEO of Tesco UK and Ireland until completion, when he will step down and after supporting a handover, will leave Tesco at the end of April. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

