LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator on Tuesday provisionally cleared Tesco’s proposed 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion)takeover of wholesaler Booker , taking the UK’s biggest retailer a step closer to securing a new avenue of growth.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had provisionally concluded that Tesco’s purchase of Booker does not raise competition concerns. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)