FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flipkart in talks to buy stake in BookMyShow - Economic Times
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 16, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 6 days ago

Flipkart in talks to buy stake in BookMyShow - Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - E-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks for a partnership with online ticketing platform BookMyShow in a bid to build out its services and transaction offering, the Economic Times newspaper reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen on the facade of the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File photo

The talks are at a preliminary stage and may see Flipkart picking up a significant minority stake in BookMyShow, two people familiar with the discussions told the paper. bit.ly/2gHuPc4

Flipkart, which secured nearly $2.5 billion in funding from Japan’s SoftBank Group in August, did not respond to a request for comment.

BookMyShow, owned by Mumbai-based Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.