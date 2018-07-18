Bosnia police make big "skunk" cannabis haul, arrest one

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnian police have seized 665 kg (1,466 pounds) of a potent form of cannabis known as skunk hidden inside a truck, and arrested one person in one of the biggest drug hauls in the Balkan country, the prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The stash was discovered during a search of the vehicle in the southern coastal town of Neum. It had been smuggled from neighbouring Montenegro to Croatia and was destined for Western drug market, the office said in a statement.

The stash is worth several million euros, it said, adding that an investigation into the crime had started. Bosnia has stepped up its fight against drug trafficking and other forms of organised crime as part of its bid to join the European Union.