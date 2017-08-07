Bosnia's m:tel says H1 net profit falls 18 pct due to rise of free messaging apps

SARAJEVO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bosnia's second-largest telecoms firm m:tel said on Monday its first-half net profit fell 18 percent from a year ago to 21.8 million Bosnian marka ($13.2 million), blaming increased use of free communications applications by its customers.

The number of m:tel fixed telephone subscribers and pre-paid services has declined but the number of its business services, integrated services and post-paid mobile telephony has increased, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Company officials said customers were using more free Internet applications on their smart phones such as Viber or WhatsApp instead of paying for telecoms services.

Revenues fell 5.4 percent to 210.8 million marks in the January-June period, the company said.

Shares of m:tel, with a market capitalization of 540.5 million marka, traded down 0.91 percent at 1.09 marka on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE) on Monday. ($1 = 1.648 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Adrian Croft)