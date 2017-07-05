FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnian region raises $13.8 mln in T-bill auction at lower yield
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 5, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a month ago

Bosnian region raises $13.8 mln in T-bill auction at lower yield

1 Min Read

    SARAJEVO, July 5 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic raised 23.8 million Bosnian marka ($13.8 million)
through an auction on Wednesday of 12-month treasury bills aimed
at helping it plug budget gap and finance maturing debt, the
Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a filing.
    Below are the auction details:
          
 Auction date    Previous auction
 05/07/17       30/01/17
 12-months maturity
  
             Latest          Previous
 YIELD       0.7499          1.0
 OFFER       15 mln marka    20 mln marka
 TOTAL BIDS  34.3 mln marka  37.4 mln marka
 ASSIGNED    23.8 mln marka  19.8 mln marka
 ($1 = 1.723  Bosnian marka)

 (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)

