Bosnian region raises $11.8 mln in 1-yr T-bills auction at higher cost

SARAJEVO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Tuesday raised 20 million Bosnian marka ($11.85 million) through an auction of 12-month treasury bills, aimed at helping it plug budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said. Below are the auction details: Auction date Previous auction 7/11/17 22/11/16 12-month maturity Latest Previous YIELD 0.03 percent -0.0028 percent OFFER 20 million marka 20 million marka TOTAL BIDS 93.5 million marka 15.8 million marka ASSIGNED 20 million marka 15.8 million marka ($1 = 1.687 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)