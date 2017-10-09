FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnian region raises $7.8 mln via 6-mo T-bills issue at lower cost
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 9, 2017

Bosnian region raises $7.8 mln via 6-mo T-bills issue at lower cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SARAJEVO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic raised 13 million Bosnian marka ($7.8 million) through
an auction of six-month treasury bills on Monday aimed at
helping it plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, the
Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a filing.
    Below are the auction details:
          
 Auction date    Previous auction
 09/10/17       18/09/17
 6-month maturity
  
             Latest               Previous
 YIELD        0.3001 percent      0.4480 percent
 OFFER        13 million marka    10 million marka
 TOTAL BIDS   29.4 million marka  31.9 million marka
 ASSIGNED     13 million marka    10 million marka
 ($1 = 1.670 Bosnian marka)

 (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)

